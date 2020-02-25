comscore Incident at state wrestling meet magnifies bills on protecting officials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Incident at state wrestling meet magnifies bills on protecting officials

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Just a month after two bills were introduced in the State Senate to deal with threats and assaults on sports officials, an incident at the state high school wrestling tournament demonstrated their urgency, a leading sports administrator said. Read more

