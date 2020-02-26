Hanapepe Swinging Bridge on Kauai reopens to the public

The Hanapepe Swinging Bridge on Kauai has reopened to the public following $10,000 in repairs, Kauai County officials said.

The historic bridge, a popular attraction in the town of Hanapepe on Kauai’s west side, was damaged by large debris from runoff during a flash flood on Christmas Day last year. The bridge had since been closed, but officially reopened on Friday.

“We thank the Hanapepe community, the Hanapepe Economic Alliance, and the community for your patience during the repair period of the Hanapepe Swinging Bridge,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami in a news release. “Our crews with the Department of Public Works worked diligently to ensure this historic bridge was in safe and working conditions before it was reopened to the public.”