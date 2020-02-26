Hawaii Health Department fines owner of unlicensed adult care home in Ocean View

The state Health Department has issued a fine of $86,900 to the owner and operator of an unlicensed adult residential care home at Ocean View on Hawaii island.

The department issued notice of violation and order to Emily Lee, the owner and operator of an adult residential care home at 92-1769 Ocean View Parkway, Lee was ordered to pay the penalty, and to immediately cease and desist operations.

“Our priority is to ensure the wellbeing of our kupuna by keeping them healthy and safe at facilities that are licensed and regulated,” said Keith Ridley, the department’s Office of Health Care Assurance chief, in a news release. “State licensure ensures that caregivers are trained and experienced to provide care and have been cleared background checks. We encourage the public to contact the Department of Health if they suspect unusual activity or are uncertain whether the facility is licensed.”

State OHCA agents made an unannounced visit to the care home in response to complaints, and determined that Lee was operating an illegal care home.

Lee must safely transfer the residents to a licensed adult residential care home or expanded adult residential care home within seven days, notify OHCA in writing where they have been transferred and disclose any other entity, agency, or organization that she owns. manages, or operates.

The $86,900 fine is based on $100 per day of unlicensed operation times — a total of 869 days as calculated from the date of admission of residents to the unlicensed residential care home on Oct. 13, 2017 to Feb. 28, the end of the seven-day period when residents must be transferred.

Lee has 20 days to contest the notice and order in writing.