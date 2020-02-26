Maryknoll School President Perry Martin announces resignation

Maryknoll School President Perry Martin will leave the school June 30.

Martin made the announcement in a news release dated today on the Catholic school’s website.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after the unwed director of the middle school, Michelle Gabriel, was dismissed in late January while being eight months pregnant.

On Feb. 12, supporters of Gabriel held a protest against her dismissal in front of Mary­knoll High School.

Martin’s announcement also comes less than a week after Maryknoll’s boys’ basketball team repeated as state champions.

“After over a decade at Maryknoll School, I decided to explore the opportunity to help another school advance in status, as I have had the privilege to assist with at Maryknoll, and will begin this new journey in July 2020,” Martin said. “Please know that coming to this decision of leaving Mary­knoll to lead another school was a months-long process and was made with careful thought and consideration.”

A message from The Rev. EJ Resinto and board chair Peter Fong thanked Martin for his 12 years of service.

“From day one, Perry hit the ground running, working side by side with employees to embrace a growth mindset that provided our faculty, teachers, and students with the tools and insight to see themselves as innovative leaders, able to solve problems or overcome challenges,” the school’s news release said.

Martin will leave the school to become president of a Catholic school on the mainland. “Several mahalo events” will be held for Martin over the next few months.