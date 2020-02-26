Mother of missing kids waives extradition from Kauai to Idaho after judge denies bail reduction

The 46-year-old mother of two missing children waived extradition to Idaho this afternoon just after a Kauai Circuit judge reconfirmed her bail at $5 million.

Judge Kathleen Watanabe confirmed bail at $5 million for Lori Vallow, aka Lori Daybell, who fled Idaho and had been living in Princeville with her husband, Chad Daybell.

The two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, have been missing since September.

The Madision County, Idaho, prosecutor is extraditing her to face charges on two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children under age 18, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, resisting arrest and criminal contempt of court.

Two deputy sheriffs from Idaho are prepared to escort her back to Idaho as early as next week.

Vallow, wearing an orange jumpsuit, showed no emotion during the hearing, and smiled after a brief discussion with her attorney following the hearing.

A March 2 extradition hearing was canceled, but a status hearing was set for March 4.

Her Kauai attorney Craig De Costa had argued that she is not a flight risk, and that she has been in touch with law enforcement through him.

Her move to Hawaii was previously planned, he said. “Of all the states she’s lived in, her longest residency has been in Hawaii.”

Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said the couple fled Idaho Nov. 26 the day law enforcement paid them a visit at their home. They were in Hawaii within a week.

De Costa added that he has never seen a Class B felony where bail was set at over $1 million, to which Kollar said none of them has seen such a case in their careers.

The death of Vallow’s ex-husband and brother and Daybell’s wife are under scrutiny by law enforcement.

Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell, has been a person of interest in the suspicious death of his wife, Tammi, whose remains have been exhumed. He received more than $430,000 in life insurance proceeds, and has not been arrested.

Daybell, as recently as Jan. 12, had about $152,057.31 in a First Hawaiian Bank Account, according Kollar, who represented in a court document responding to the defense’s motion to reconsider the bail amount.

He said Vallow is a flight risk and has a U.S. passport, which expired February 2018, despite her attorney representing that she does not at the Friday hearing.