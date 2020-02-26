Ashley Salausa relishes trip home with Nevada teammates

It’s taken three years, but Ashley Salausa’s parents will finally get to watch her play softball in a Nevada uniform. Read more

The Wolf Pack junior outfielder is coming home to play in this week’s Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Salausa, a 2017 Leilehua alumna, has started more than 70 games in her career, including all 56 last year when she hit .270 with 13 doubles, six homers and 32 RBIs.

Her next start, Thursday against Oregon State in the tournament opener, will be the one she has been looking forward to the most.

“I’m so excited thinking about seeing my family and my parents and the first time they are going to be able to watch me play,” Salausa said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “Especially being so far away from home, there’s something about coming home and playing there that is a totally different story.”

Her parents will get to a see a player who has developed into one of Nevada’s best as a middle-of-the-order power hitter.

Hitting primarily third or fourth in the lineup, Salausa has started 70 consecutive games and has hit 16 doubles and eight homers over that span.

Although Nevada has struggled in a 4-10 start, Salausa is third on the team hitting .317 and leads the squad with 12 RBIs, with three coming in a win over Stanford on Sunday.

“Everyone always has pretty high expectations of themselves, so I think the only way is up from here,” Salausa said. “I think my softball career has been pretty successful. … I have to keep working hard and help my team get victories.”

Salausa received a scholarship offer from Nevada early in her high school career and was committed by her sophomore season. She finally took an official visit to Reno as a senior and immediately was drawn to the community support for the Wolf Pack.

“They are all about the Wolf Pack here. There’s only two big universities here in Nevada and so everyone is all about the Wolf Pack in Reno and I really liked the sense of community and the vibe going on about the school,” Salausa said. “I didn’t know how big the Hawaii community is in Reno, and that was one thing that I was surprised about but I really enjoyed.”

Nevada will play five games in the tournament this week, with a doubleheader against Seattle and Hawaii on Friday and then Oregon State and UH on Saturday.

Salausa will get a full day with her family on Sunday before heading back.

“I just can’t wait to eat anywhere and everywhere while I’m home,” Salausa said. “I actually have a list. Our whole day is free Sunday and I’m just so excited to be home.”