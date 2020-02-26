HPU moves into top 3 nationally

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team, which has already clinched the PacWest Conference championship, moved up two spots in both the WBCA and D2SIDA polls released Tuesday. Read more

The No. 3 rankings in both polls represent the highest spot in program history for the Sharks (25-1, 20-0 PacWest). Having now won 21 straight games, HPU is ranked in both polls for the 11th time this season.

The top three spots in both polls are now aligned. Ahead of the Sharks are Drury (27-0),with 14 first-place votes in the WBCA poll and all 16 in the D2SIDA poll. In second is Ashland (27-0), which holds the other nine first-place votes in the WBCA poll.

Following the release of the poll Tueday night, Hawaii Pacific took down Chaminade 88-54. The Sharks will host senior day against Hawaii Hilo on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

Soukal picks up PacWest tennis award

Hawaii Hilo’s Martin Soukal was named the PacWest Conference Co-Player of the Week for men’s tennis following wins over a pair of nationally ranked players.

Soukal subdued the two top-10 players at the No. 1 singles court during the Vulcans’ road matchup in Waco, Texas.

He started his week with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 9 Manuel Pilotto of Southeast Oklahoma State. On Day 2, he dispatched reigning PacWest Freshman of the Year Jeremiah Gonzalez, leading UH Hilo to a win over Saint Mary’s (Texas). Wrapping up the trip, he downed No. 4 Anish Sriniketh, who plays for No. 12 Saint Edwards, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

He also took part in a doubles match, winning 6-3 alongside teammate Santiago Di Loreto.

Soukal shares the award this week with Concordia’s Patrick Wong.

Hawaii’s Kelis Kaleopaa wins Noosa Open

Fifteen-year-old longboarding phenom Kelis Kaleopaa claimed a victory at the Noosa Longboard Open Final in Noosa Heads, Australia.

The Waikiki native took down fellow Waikiki local Sophia Culhane in the final of the open with a winning score of 12.26 out of 20. She also dispatched two-time World Longboard Champion Honolua Blomfield in the Round of 8 en route to the title.