HPU moves into top 3 nationally | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU moves into top 3 nationally

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball team, which has already clinched the PacWest Conference championship, moved up two spots in both the WBCA and D2SIDA polls released Tuesday. Read more

Television and radio - Feb. 25, 2020

