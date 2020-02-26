comscore Hawaii’s Cole Hogland familiar with Japan’s volleyball philosophy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Cole Hogland familiar with Japan’s volleyball philosophy

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This week’s exhibitions with Nittaidai University have a dual purpose for the Hawaii men’s volleyball team. It’s an exchange of culture and as well as competition between the programs in Setagaya, Tokyo, and Manoa. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 25, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up