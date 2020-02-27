Kalakaua Avenue closes after fire erupts near Waikiki police substation

Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire tonight near the police substation in Waikiki.

The fire started about 8:30 p.m. The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched additional firefighters to the scene.

A video of the fire on social media showed flames near the substation.

Police said Kalakaua Avenue was closed from Seaside Avenue because of the blaze.

An employee of the Moana Surfrider said the hotel was evacuated.