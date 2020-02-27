Winds and rain for Hawaiian Islands to ratchet up heading into weekend

While today will remain breezy and relatively dry, forecasters expect a boost in winds and rain in the Hawaiian Islands on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.

The National Weather Service is expecting a combination of high pressure northeast of the state and an upper-level low to bring stronger trades — possibly requiring a high wind advisory — and heavy showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms, in the next day or so.

As the upper-level low moves overhead, forecacasters expect “very cold temperatures aloft” to bring some brief, heavy showers, and possible thunderstorms to the isles and snow to Big Isle summits.

The freezing levels could drop low enough to affect Haleakala on Maui, as well.

Today’s forecast, meanwhile, includes some sunshine mixed with clouds and scattered showers, highs from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit, and trades from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight’s lows range from 66 to 71 degrees.

A high surf advisory expired Wednesday evening, but surf along north and west shores is expected to once again reach advisory levels tonight through Friday as a new northwest swell builds, forecasters said.

Surf along north shores will be 6 to 10 feet this morning before rising 10 to 14 feet this afternoon, and to 14 to 20 feet tonight through Friday.

Surf along west shores will be 3 to 6 feet this morning, then build to 6 to 10 feet this afternoon, and to 10 to 15 feet tonight through Friday.

Surf along east shores will be 5 to 7 feet today, rising to 6 to 8 feet Friday. Surf along south shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Friday.

A small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters and channels— from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island, remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.