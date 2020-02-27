ExtraFamily: Honolulu Theatre for Youth, Poetry Out Loud, ‘Aida’ stars all-teen cast

Three family-friendly events on Oahu worth checking out this week, courtesy Play. Read more

PLAY DRAWS ON FABLES THAT ILLUSTRATE PERSISTENCE, RESPECT AND KINDNESS

Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s “The Carp Who Would Not Quit” seeks to bring out the child in everyone.

The play, a passion project developed by Reiko Ho, combines five animal fables from Japan and Okinawa that teach the importance of persistence, respect and kindness. Included are the legend of the koi, the tale of the grateful crane and an Okinawan shisa (guardian lion) story. Each provides a window into the values of the two cultures.

While the play is geared toward children, Ho says the magic of a good story appeals to everyone.

“It was a wonderful journey to explore my own culture and bring it to life for audiences,” she said.

The sounds of Okinawan taiko drums and other traditional Asian instruments are central to the play, along with beautifully made puppets.

“I’ve always been inspired by traditional Asian theatre movements and forms,” Ho said.

On Feb. 29, the theater is hoping to reach as many families as possible with an “Every Family Pay-What-You-Can” show. It will also be “sensory- friendly” and have ASL interpreters for deaf audience members.

“THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT”

>> Where: Tenney Theatre, 229 Queen Emma Square

>> When: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and March 7; and 4:30 p.m. March 7

>> Cost: $10-$20

>> Info: 839-9885, htyweb.org

YOUTH POETS VIE TO COMPETE NATIONALLY

Ten Hawaii high-school students from Oahu, Maui, Big Island and Kauai will go head-to-head for a spot in the national poetry recitation contest “Poetry Out Loud.”

The state finals will showcase their memorization and performance skills Sunday at Tenney Theatre, as each performs a work from the Arts and Poetry Foundation anthology.

“As young people are flown from all over the state to participate in the state finals, they are also provided an opportunity to meet … people their age engaged in similar interests — the art of poetry and presentation,” said Jonathan Johnson, executive director of the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

The winner will take home $200 and earn $500 for poetry materials for his or her high school. But most important, a win means representing Hawaii in an all-expense-paid trip to the national finals in Washington, D.C.

During 14 years of participation, Hawaii students have placed in the nationals. Among them was Punahou alum Nicholas Amador, who placed in the top three over three consecutive finals.

POETRY OUT LOUD FINALS

>> Where: Tenney Theatre, 229 Queen Emma Square

>> When: 11 a.m. Sunday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: poetryoutloud.org

‘AIDA’ MUSICAL STARS ALL-TEEN CAST

Songwriter Roslyn Catracchia and former Broadway performer Cass Mahiai Kekumu have joined forces to bring the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Aida” to life with the Saint Louis School Center for the Arts.

“’Aida’ is a timeless tale of characters torn between passion and responsibility that packs an emotional punch,” said Kyle Kakuno, the center’s director.

The story, set in ancient Egypt, centers on a forbidden love triangle between Egyptian captain-of-the-guard Radames, set to marry princess Amneris, who falls in love with the enslaved Nubian princess Aida.

The production will feature a cast of nearly 30 high-school performers from around the island. It showcases the talents of Cormac Hurley (Saint Louis High) as Radames, Kimie Fujioka (Mililani) as Amneris and Sophie Hepton (Hawaii Baptist Academy) in the title role.

Kekuno said the revamped production celebrates the 15th anniversary of the show.

The musical, with music composed by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, is based on the opera of the same name.

“AIDA”

>> Where: Mamiya Theatre, 3142 Waialae Ave.

>> When: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 6, 7 and 13; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 14 and 15

>> Cost: $20-$25

>> Info: tickets.vendini.com