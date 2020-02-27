comscore ExtraFamily: Honolulu Theatre for Youth, Poetry Out Loud, ‘Aida’ stars all-teen cast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Play

ExtraFamily: Honolulu Theatre for Youth, Poetry Out Loud, ‘Aida’ stars all-teen cast

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Three family-friendly events on Oahu worth checking out this week, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Diana Ross to stage 3 shows on Oahu and Maui during May

Scroll Up