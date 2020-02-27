Hawaiian, Delta both suspend Korea flights

The new virus is taking a broader toll on airline travel. Most airlines have already stopped flying to China, and now Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Air Lines are sharply cutting back on flights between the U.S. and Seoul. Read more

ATLANTA >> The new virus is taking a broader toll on airline travel. Most airlines have already stopped flying to China, and now Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Air Lines are sharply cutting back on flights between the U.S. and Seoul.

Hawaiian said Wednesday it will suspend its five-times-a-week service between Honolulu and Seoul starting Monday through April 30.

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” Hawaiian President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement.

Delta said it will suspend flights between Minneapolis and Seoul beginning this weekend and lasting until at least April 30 and reduce flights from Korea to Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank announces a promotion and new hire:

>> Brian Uemori has been promoted to executive vice president and chief credit officer of the Credit Administration Division. Uemori joined First Hawaiian in 2019 with 17 years of banking experience in commercial lending.

>> Kevin Sakamoto joins First Hawaiian bank as an executive vice president and Consumer Banking Division manager. Sakamoto has 26 years of diverse banking experience including being head of a consumer banking segment at another Hawaii bank.

Pedro Haro has been named the new executive director for the American Lung Association in Hawaii. Haro has more than 20 years of experience leading statewide programs and campaigns that aim to help improve quality of life for Hawaii families including the Kupuna Caregivers Act, communications campaigns for the Hawaii Tobacco Quitline and the launch of Kokua Life at Mental Health America of Hawaii.