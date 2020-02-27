Honolulu Festival moving forward

The Honolulu Festival Foundation canceled Wednesday’s launch event, but said there are no plans to cancel the annual festival that draws people from across the Asia-Pacific region. Read more

The Honolulu Festival Foundation canceled Wednesday’s launch event, but said there are no plans to cancel the annual festival that draws people from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Emailed messages arrived Wednesday after 3 p.m. to cancel the 6 p.m. news conference and reception, which were to begin the countdown to the March 6-8 festival, which celebrates Asia-Pacific cultures, people and traditions.

Hiroyuki “Keith” Kitagawa, president of the Honolulu Festival Foundation, said in a statement Wednesday that organizers are “going forward as planned.”

“The Honolulu Festival is a beloved annual tradition for thousands of residents and visitors for how it celebrates culture and promotes greater harmony and goodwill among all people,” Kitagawa said.

There was no word from festival organizers as to why they canceled the festival kickoff. But Wednesday Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked organizers of big sports and cultural events to consider canceling or postponing those planned for the next two weeks to assist efforts to stem rising coronavirus infections.

After China, the coronavirus has hit South Korea, and then Japan the hardest. That’s why Japan’s health officials are urging the country to mitigate large-scale transmission risks.

Following Abe’s remarks, the New Japan Pro-Wrestling organization announced it would cancel all live events scheduled between March 1-15. The Tokyo Marathon and the Nagoya Women’s Marathon already had been limited to elite runners only.

Coronavirus-related cancellations aren’t just mounting in Japan. On Wednesday, Hawaiian Airlines announced it would temporarily suspend its five-times- weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Incheon International Airport, beginning March 2 through April 30, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea. The carrier cited rising risk and lessening demand.

It’s unclear yet what tourism impact the novel coronavirus will have on the Honolulu Festival, which is now in its 26th year.

The addition of a Sake and Food Fest brings added excitement to the festival’s lineup of cultural entertainment, arts and other events, which will take place across four Oahu locations.

The festival also is expected to bring back a popular Waikiki Grand Parade on Kalakaua Avenue as well its Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach.