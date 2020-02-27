comscore Honolulu Festival moving forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Festival moving forward

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

The Honolulu Festival Foundation canceled Wednesday’s launch event, but said there are no plans to cancel the annual festival that draws people from across the Asia-Pacific region. Read more

