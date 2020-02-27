comscore HPD chief Ballard pushes for new gun limits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HPD chief Ballard pushes for new gun limits

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard made a public pitch on Wednesday for proposals to ban rifle magazines that hold more than 10 bullets, and for new restrictions on the sale of ammunition in advance of key floor votes scheduled for today on a package of firearms bills. Read more

