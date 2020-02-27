8 Days a Week: Your guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

A comprehensive listing of events coming up in Honolulu, courtesy Play. Read more

TODAY

>> Nikka Costa: Big-voiced singer combines pop, soul and blues. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$45; $21.25-$38.25 kamaaina or military ID. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

>> Underworld Events presents Tiny Moving Parts: Touring pop-punk trio makes Hawaii debut. 6:30 p.m., Anna O’Briens, 2440 S. Beretania St. $25. 21+. 855-235-28667, seeticket.us

>> Nostalgic Black & White Oldies Dance: Back Den performs ’50s and ’60s tunes. Black & white attire suggested, but not required. BYO food; no outside beverages. 7-10 p.m., Saint Louis Alumni Association Clubhouse, 916 Coolidge St. $10. 1970rhs.com/back-den

>> New York Jazz Night with the Tommy James Trio: Pianist James, bassist Dean Taba and drummer Darryl Pellegrini perform. BYO food/beverages. 7:30-10 p.m., Studio 909 Presents, 909 Kapiolani Blvd. $20. 523-5384.

>> Ramba Kings: Enjoy rumba flamenca music by Casper Steiro and his son Nicholas. 7:30-10 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro, 2334 S. King St. $5. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

>> Judy Collins: Famed singer performs folk, country, pop and rock; her rendition of “Both Sides, Now” won a 1968 Grammy for Best Folk Performance; “Send in the Clowns” earned a 1975 Grammy for Song of the Year. 8 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $38.25-$75. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

FRIDAY

>> SunSets LIVE featuring Johnny Suite: Local artist, who combines reggae, R&B, soul, pop and country, has released hits “Promise” and “Thank You.” 6-8 p.m., Hinana Bar fifth floor pool deck, Prince Waikiki. 956-1111, 622-7558, princewaikiki.com

>> Ryan Souza and Ruth Shiroma Foster: Souza’s smooth voice combines with Shiroma Foster’s singing and piano playing exploits. 7:30 p.m., Medici’s Jazz Club, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $10-$45. 351-0901, musicatmedicis.tix.com

>> Dancers Unlimited Fundraiser Red Carpet Gala: 10th anniversary celebration for Dancers Unlimited, a professional dance company based in New York City and Hawaii. 8-10 p.m., Cafe Julia, 1040 Richards St. $30-$100. dunyc-hi.com

>> Jabari Prevost Trio: Jazz fusion. 9 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

SATURDAY

>> Pacific Roller Derby’s Leap Year Brawl: Skate competiton features halftime exhibition with the Honolulu Lei Outs. 4 p.m., Mililani Roller Rink, 95-1000 Makaunalau St. Free. pacificrollerderby.com

>> CRAFT Beer Festival: Sample a variety of brews and cider, many made with local ingredients, created by Hawaii’s craft beer breweries, with food trucks, DJs and live music. Sponsored by the Hawaiian Craft Brewers Guild. 5-9 p.m., Bishop Museum. VIP ticket $60 (5 p.m. entry); general admission $45 (6 p.m.); designated driver $10. 21+. 673-1836, eventbrite.com

>> Eat the Street: Food trucks, street vendors, live music and keiki activities will be available. Food vendors include: Pig and The Lady, Island Sausage, Blue Truck Teppanyaki, Reecieb’s Onolicious Local Food, A Taste of Cambodia Honolulu, Hawaiian Honey Cones, StrEats of Aloha, Oh’s Kitchen, Banan Bowls, Lao Sticky Rice, Aloha Sweet and All Kine Grindz. 5-9 p.m., Kahala Mall. kahalamallcenter.com

>> Improv Comedy Brew HaHa Event: Enjoy hilarious and spontaneous unscripted comedy. 7-9 p.m., Heart Moon Bar & Bistro, 2334 S. King St. $10. 892-4945, jazzhonolulu.com

>> Rick Smith & the Trailer Park Romeos: The five-member group along with guest vocalist Carl Golden perform a tribute to late blues guitarist Muddy Waters. 7:30 p.m., Medici’s Jazz Club, 2754 Woodlawn Drive. $10-$45. 351-0901, musicatmedicis.tix.com

>> Nick Kurosawa’s Bound: Jazz musician has released albums “Yonsei” and “Home.” 9 p.m., Surfer, The Bar at Turtle Bay Resort. $10. 21+. ­turtlebayresort.com

>> Unwritten Law: San Diego-based punk band’s top singles are “Seein’ Red” and “Save Me (Wake Up Call).” With Hawaii bands Feeble and Knumbskulls. 8-10:30 p.m., The Republik. $25. 941-7469, eventbrite.com

SUNDAY

>> Hawaii Classic Duo: Cellist Chris Chorney and guitarist Kalani Puana play songs by Frank Sinatra, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Bruddah Iz and more. 1-2 p.m., Analog Rock Machine Studio, 1154 Fort Street Mall. 389-6348.

>> Hawaii Jazz Institute Big Band Bash: Performances by the Moanalua Middle School Jazz Band, Maryknoll School Jazz Ensemble, Kailua High School Surfrider Jazz Band, Waipahu High School Jazz Band Gold and ‘Iolani School Stage Bands 1, 2, & 3. Also, enjoy a performance by renowned jazz saxophonist and UT Arlington’s director of jazz students Tim Ishii. Event hosted by ‘Iolani School. 4 p.m., Liliu Theater, Hawaii Convention Center, 1801 Kalakaua Ave. Free. 943-2244.

>> “The Big Sing”: Celebrating the legacy of choral music in Hawaii; all choral singers welcomed. Presented by the Hawaii chapter of the American Choral Directors Association. 4 p.m., Kawaiahao Church, 957 Punchbowl St. Free. thewindwardchoralsociety.org

>> “Concerts on the Beach — Henry Kapono: Hawaiian musical legend has won numerous Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and received a Grammy nomination. 4-6 p.m., Duke’s Waikiki. 922-2268, dukeswaikiki.com

SUNDAY-MONDAY

>> Bob James Trio: James, Michael Palazzolo and James Adkins perform jazz. James won Grammy Awards in 1980 for “One on One” and 1986 for “Double Vision.” He also wrote the theme to the TV show “Taxi.” 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii. $29.75-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

MONDAY

>> IntoxiKa: Exotica music by Thomas Mackay (vibes), Augie Lopaka Colon Jr. (percussion, bird calls) and Ernie Provencher (bass). 6-9 p.m., La Mariana Sailing Club, 50 Sand Island Access Road. 848-2800, lamariana sailingclub.com

TUESDAY

>> The Unlikely Candidates: Texas indie-rock band has released popular singles “Your Love Could Start a War” and “Novocaine.” The Kings of Spade open. 8-10:30 p.m., The Republik. $25. 941-7469, eventbrite.com

WEDNESDAY

>> National Consumer Protection Week Consumer Fair: Community organizations provide representatives to supply valuable consumer tips. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., King Kalakaua Building, 335 Merchant St. Free. 586-2760, cca.hawaii.gov

THURSDAY

>> Brother Ali: Hip hop artist who has released seven albums, incorporate themes of social justice into his lyrics. 8-10 p.m., The Republik. $29.50. 941-7469, eventbrite.com