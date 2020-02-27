comscore HGEA wants answers on public school split | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

HGEA wants answers on public school split

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Government Employees Association is asking the Legislature to summon officials from the state Department of Education and the Attorney General’s Office for an informational briefing to explain controversial plans to sever the Oahu Interscholastic Association and other public high school athletic leagues from the DOE. Read more

