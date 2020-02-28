comscore Hilton Raethel: HAH president helps health care organizations prepare for COVID-19, other needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Name in the News

Hilton Raethel: HAH president helps health care organizations prepare for COVID-19, other needs

  • By Maureen O’Connell moconnell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:51 p.m.

Representing more than 170 health care organizations — including all or most of the hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home care agencies and hospices in the islands — the nonprofit Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) is a trade association. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Improve system for transit fares

Scroll Up