Healthcare Association of Hawaii has announced two new hires:

>> Wendy F. Odo as chief financial officer. Odo was most recently chief financial officer of Honolulu-based HHL Holdings and its mortgage banking, property management, home maintenance and business outsourcing companies for the past 10 years.

>> Janna Fong Hoshide as senior director of workforce. Hoshide was most recently assistant vice president of organizational development and effectiveness at HMSA.

