comscore Ferd Lewis: Rainbow Warriors honor Drew Buggs’ mother with a win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Rainbow Warriors honor Drew Buggs’ mother with a win

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

On a night when his University of Hawaii men’s basketball team paid tribute to the memory of his late mother, Drew Buggs added an exclamation point. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 27, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 28, 2020

Scroll Up