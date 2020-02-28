Late home run sinks Rainbow Wahine

Oregon State’s Missy Nunes hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, guiding the Beavers to a 2-1 win over the Rainbow Wahine softball team in the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Thursday. Read more

Oregon State’s Missy Nunes hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, guiding the Beavers to a 2-1 win over the Rainbow Wahine softball team in the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Thursday.

Ashley Murphy started strong for the Rainbow Wahine (8-9), shutting out Oregon State (11-6) through the first five innings. Hawaii got her a run in the second, when Nawai Kaupe scored on a passed ball.

But in the sixth, Nunes homered to give the Beavers the lead. Murphy (4-4) took the loss for Hawaii, while Mariah Mazon (6-5) earned the win for the Beavers.

Navarette carries Hilo past Chaminade

Allie Navarette scored 25 points and added 14 rebounds, leading the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team past Chaminade 60-52 on Thursday at McCabe Gym.

Mandi Kawaha added 16 points for the Vulcans (10-15, 9-12 PacWest). Destiny Castro led the Silverswords (4-24, 4-18) with 13 points.