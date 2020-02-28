comscore Late home run sinks Rainbow Wahine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Late home run sinks Rainbow Wahine

  By STAR-ADVERTISER
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Oregon State’s Missy Nunes hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, guiding the Beavers to a 2-1 win over the Rainbow Wahine softball team in the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament on Thursday. Read more

