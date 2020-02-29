Body found near Hilo identified as Oregon woman

Hawaii island police have positively identified the body found near Wainaku Scenic Lookout on Feb. 15 as 24-year-old Megan May Funderburk, who was originally from Oregon.

Funderburk went missing in the area around Hilo on Feb. 9. An autopsy was performed and it was determined that she died of an accidental fall. Foul play was not detected, but police are continuing their investigation.