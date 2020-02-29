Wind advisory, with gusts over 45 mph, in effect for all Hawaiian islands

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Hawaii island, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Niihau.

Expect northeast to east winds of 20 to 35 mph, with gusts over 45, through Monday morning.

The advisory affects the following areas:

>> Oahu: Central, Koolau, Waianae coast and mountains, north and south shores

>> Hawaii island: Kona, Kohala, interior, north, east, south, leeward and windward Haleakala

>> Maui: Central valley, leeward west, windward west

>> Kauai: Leeward, windward and mountains

>> Molokai: Leeward and windward

>> Lanai: Makai and mauka

>> Niihau

>> Kahoolawe

The advisory does not apply to the summits of Maui nor Hawaii island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu advises motorists, especially in high-profile vehicles, to drive with caution.

“Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages,” the advisory said.

Secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose objects that may be blown away by strong winds.

The advisory expires 6 a.m. Monday.