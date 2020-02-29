Letters: Stop pandering to the homeless; Trump’s not above law; Legalizing pot would be dangerous

Our lawmakers, neighborhood boards and law enforcement are powerless to address and resolve the homelessness issue. Read more

Stop pandering to the homeless; enforce laws

Well said, Lee (“No solutions offered for Hawaii Kai bus stop of horrors,” Star-Advertiser, Lee Cataluna, Feb. 23).

Our lawmakers, neighborhood boards and law enforcement are powerless to address and resolve the homelessness issue. The best they can do is hold neighborhood town hall meetings that allow people to express their views and get things off their chests, but end up nowhere.

Decades ago, we had drug addicts, the mentally ill and people who couldn’t afford a home. There were homeless people back then, but they basically stayed out of sight. Today, the numbers have increased dramatically and they are now in your face.

The states that lead the nation in homelessness are New York, Hawaii, Oregon, California and Washington. It’s no coincidence that these are also some of the most liberal states in the country. It’s time to stop pandering to the homeless and enforce the laws that all citizens are expected to follow.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

In America, no one can be above the law

Don Clark called a Star-Advertiser letter writer a Trump hater (“Trump haters should get on with their lives,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 20).

I share the views of those who complain about President Donald Trump. Rather than being haters, we love America, like the more than a million Americans who fought and died for our freedoms, defined in the Constitution.

We love not having to bow to a king, proved by defeating the British in the War of Independence. Our democracy has evolved so that no one is above the law and slavery is outlawed. But Trump seems to have anointed himself our new king, behaving as though he is above the law.

Unfortunately, a band of Republicans has decided to support him as he passes out healthy tax breaks to the corporations and workers get leftovers, if anything. Meanwhile, Trump denies findings that his Russian mentor Vladimir Putin wants to give him four more years. You choose: dictatorship or democracy?

Smoky Guerrero

Mililani

Legalizing marijuana would be dangerous

Almost every week now, we have someone killed by a driver who’s either drunk or high on marijuana, crossing the center line and crashing into another car head-on.

That is becoming the norm on all our islands now.

We already have enough traffic accidents and deaths with people driving on our roads drunk. Unfortunately, we are still unable to enforce that law.

Some are now promoting marijuana for business, saying Hawaii will become richer. No amount of dollars is worth the lives that are lost.

Traffic accidents and deaths on our road would double what they are now. Just imagine having both drunks and people high on marijuana all over our highways.

It’ll be terrifying to drive out on the road — you can be here today and gone tomorrow in one crash.

Let’s all stand up and put an end to this legal marijuana idea.

Eric Sutton

Kailua

