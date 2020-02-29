2 girls wrote intermediate school shooting threat as ploy to skip class, Maui police say

Two girls were arrested this week after a message about shooting up Iao Intermediate School was found written in a bathroom stall, forcing the school to go into lockdown, Maui police said.

The girls wrote the message in an attempt to avoid going to the last class of the day, police said.

School officials reported the threat to police about noon Thursday after another student had discovered it. According to police, the message said: “I’m so tired of this school Today at 8th gr lunch end of 7th grade lunch I’m shooting this school down to da ground.”

As a precaution, school officials placed the school in “shelter in place” mode, and police made checks throughout the campus, but did not find anything else suspicious.

The school lifted the “shelter in place” in about a half-hour, and police remained on campus until students were released at the end of the day.

Through an investigation, police identified the two girls as suspects and found the threat was allegedly written on the wall to force the school into lockdown to avoid going to the last class of the day.

Police arrested the two girls for investigation of first-degree terroristic threatening. They were later released pending investigation.