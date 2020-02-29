Man rams ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in Kaneohe, police say

A 44-year-old man has been charged with ramming his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, causing her injuries in Kaneohe, police said.

The ex-girlfriend, 49, told police Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her and her family. Then about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the woman met with the man to hand over his belongings before leaving. She told police he followed her in his vehicle and rammed her from behind, causing her injuries and damaging her vehicle, police said.

The man fled, but was located nearby. He was arrested and charged Friday with second-degree terroristic threatening and fleeing the scene of a collision. His bail was set at $4,000.