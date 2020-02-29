comscore First coronavirus test in Hawaii proves negative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First coronavirus test in Hawaii proves negative

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

A female health care worker from California landed in Honolulu with coldlike symptoms Thursday and tested negative Friday morning in the first COVID-19 test conducted in Hawaii. Read more

