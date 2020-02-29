Hawaii women’s basketball team drops third straight

The Hawaii women’s basketball team came up empty on its final regular-season road trip, falling 70-64 at Cal State Fullerton today.

UH (14-13, 8-6 Big West) dropped its third straight game to fall into a second-place tie with Fullerton (16-11, 8-6) with two games to play before the Big West tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine sank a program-record 18 3-point shots in a 79-72 win at the Stan Sheriff Center on Jan. 18, but struggled to find the range at Titan Gym, going 8-for-29 (27.6%).

Senior guard Julissa Tago followed up her 34-point effort in a one-point loss at UC Irvine on Thursday with a 26-point outing, her eighth 20-point game of the season.

The Big West’s leading scorer guard Raina Perez (20.9 points per game), was held to two points through three quarters and finished with 13 on 3-for-15 shooting. But Taylor Turney (23 points) and Amiee Book (22 points, 7-for-9 shooting) picked up the slack.

UH took a brief one-point lead on a pair of Courtney Middap free throws to begin the second half, then the Titans went on an 11-0 run to take a 44-34 lead.

The Wahine responded with a 10-0 run to tie it at 44 heading to the fourth quarter.

Tago hit a jumper to begin the final period and the teams swapped the lead a few times until the Titans eked ahead by double digits once more, 62-52.

The Wahine remained stuck on 52 for several minutes until Amy Atwell hit a 3 with 38 seconds left. UH took fouls to extend the game but got no closer than five.