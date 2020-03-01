comscore Volunteer inmate mentoring program facilitates change at MCCC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Volunteer inmate mentoring program facilitates change at MCCC

  • By Sarah Ruppenthal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

Poetry is used as part of the Ka Ipu Ha’a group’s inmate program at Maui Community Correctional Center. Read more

