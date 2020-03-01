comscore Hawaii hurlers pitch in to cool off No. 2 Vanderbilt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii hurlers pitch in to cool off No. 2 Vanderbilt

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Defying the odds and the mercury, the Hawaii baseball team cooled off defending national champion Vanderbilt, 3-1, at Hawkins Field on the Nashville, Tenn., campus. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 29, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 1, 2020

Scroll Up