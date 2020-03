Scoreboard – March 1, 2020

SOFTBALL >> College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Oregon State vs. Nevada, noon; Seattle U at Hawaii, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. >> PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Chaminade, 2:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

