Scoreboard – March 1, 2020

TODAY
SOFTBALL
>> College: Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament–Oregon State vs. Nevada, noon; Seattle U at Hawaii, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
>> PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Chaminade, 2:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.
MONDAY
SOFTBALL
>> PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. Concordia Irvine at Chaminade, 3:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.
TENNIS
>> PacWest women: Stetson at Chaminade. 12:30 p.m. at Diamond Head Tennis Center.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: BAY AREA CLASSIC
Hawaii 4, Saint Mary’s 1
Morgan Martin/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Alexsa Parker/Selbie Christensen (SMC) 21-14, 21-11
Julia Scoles/Maia Hannemann (UH) def. Morgan Kendrick/Karmin Brown (SMC) 21-16, 21-15
Amy Ozee/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Elena Baka/Chandler Cowell (SMC) 21-16, 21-15
Suarez/Young (SMC) def. Loker/Maidment (UH) 21-11, 21-17
Hanna Hellvig/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Kelsey Knudsen/Jennifer Laird (SMC) 21-13, 22-20
Hawaii 5, Arizona State 0
Napoleon/Martin (UH) def. Katelyn Carballo/Samantha Plaster (ASU) 21-15, 21-12
Scoles/Hannemann (UH) def. Bailey Anderson/Sarah Waters (ASU) 21-18, 21-17
Ozee/ Van Sickle (UH) def. Ellyson Lundberg/Maddy Salazar (ASU) 21-15, 21-10
Huddleston/Hellvig (UH) def. Kate Baldwin/Lexi Sweeney (ASU) 21-19, 21-13
Loker/Maidment (UH) def. Cierra Flood/Lauren Weintraub (ASU) 21-18, 21-13
