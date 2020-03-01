Hawaii beach volleyball team gets two more wins to finish road trip unbeaten

The Hawaii beach volleyball team concluded its first road trip undefeated by picking up two wins today at the Bay Area Classic at Stanford, Calif.
The fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine (7-2) swept Utah 5-0 and defeated host and No. 20 Stanford 4-1. It was the third victory over the Cardinal (3-6) in nine days, the other two coming 5-0 in last weekend’s Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Classic.
Hawaii’s only loss of the day came against Stanford at Flight 2, where Maia Hannemann and Julia Scoles lost to Tori Ashkinos-Sunny Villapando, 15-21, 21-19, 15-12 to tie the dual at 1-1. The SandBows won the next three flights, the clinching point coming at the 3s when Amy Ozee and Brooke Van Sickle downed Maddie Dailey-Amelia Smith, 21-17, 21-16.
Flight 1 also went three sets with Morgan Martin and Pani Napoleon rallying past Charlie Ekstrom-Sunny Villapando, 16-21, 21-14, 15-9 in the final contest of the day.
Hawaii didn’t drop a set against the Utes in today’s first dual. Former Wahine indoor player McKenna Granato, playing as a graduate student, was part of Utah’s Flight 3, and Tiyana Hallums (Kamehameha), also a graduate student, was part of Flight 2.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.