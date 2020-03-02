2 women seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing

Two women were seriously injured in a stabbing in Chinatown early this morning.
Paramedics responding to a call shortly before 6 a.m. at the 600 block of North King Street treated and transported two women — aged 60 and 52 — with multiple apparent stab wounds to the hospital in serious condition, according to Emergency Medical Services. A male armed with a knife was suspected in the stabbing, according to EMS.
The case remains under investigation.
