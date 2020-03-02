High surf advisory in effect for east shores

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east shores of isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said rough surf will continue along east shores through Tuesday due to a combination of strong winds and large seas.

Surf is expected to reach 10 to 14 feet today before easing to 8 to 12 feet tonight and 7 to 10 feet Tuesday.

Officials warn the public of strong breaking waves and rip currents at affected shores, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Surf along north shores is expected to reach 5 to 8 feet today, before lowering to 4 to 6 tonight and further on Tuesday. Surf along east and west shores is expected to remain at 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

A low-pressure system that brought wind and rains over the weekend continues to linger over the isles today, according to forecasters, but will weaken and lift northward.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny and breezy, with scattered showers and highs from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight’s lows are from 65 to 70 degrees, with winds slowing slightly to 10 to 20 mph.

Wind speeds are expected to trend down further Tuesday and Wednesday, with fewer showers for most areas.

On Thursday, however, another strong high-pressure system is expected to ramp winds up again heading into the weekend.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for all Hawaiian waters. from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island, through 6 p.m. Tuesday.