Grand slam propels Seattle past Hawaii in softball

Seattle’s Carley Nance hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to power the Redhawks to an 8-4 win over the University of Hawaii softball team on Sunday in the final game of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament. Read more

Seattle’s Carley Nance hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to power the Redhawks to an 8-4 win over the University of Hawaii softball team on Sunday in the final game of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament.

Bailey Thompson went 3-for-4 and hit two homers to help Seattle take a 4-0 lead. Nance doubled as Seattle’s starting pitcher and designated hitter and was lifted in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Rainbow Wahine erased a 4-1 deficit on Bree Soma’s two-run homer and Callee Heen’s RBI single.

Shi Smith shut out UH (9-13) over the last three innings to earn the win. UH freshman Jetta Nannen (1-3) took the loss.

UH opens the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic on Wednesday against both Texas Tech and Minnesota.

UH swimming team breaks relay record

The University of Hawaii men’s swimming team broke the school record in the 200 freestyle relay at the Bulldog Invite on Sunday in Athens, Ga.

UH’s team of seniors Olli Kokko and Mateusz Chaba, junior Aukai Lileikis and sophomore Franz Adam posted a time of one minute, 18.41 seconds, breaking the previous UH record of 1:18.79 set more than 20 years ago.

Chaminade falls to Concordia

No. 10 Concordia scratched out a run on a Chaminade error in the fourth inning in a 1-0 win over the Silverswords on Sunday at Howard Okita Field in Kaneohe.

Callie Nunes held Chaminade (2-3, 0-3 PacWest) to two hits and struck out eight in a complete-game victory for Concordia (12-1, 6-1). Chaminade’s Madelyn Stockslager struck out four, walked five and gave up six hits in the loss.