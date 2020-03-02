comscore Grand slam propels Seattle past Hawaii in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Grand slam propels Seattle past Hawaii in softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Seattle’s Carley Nance hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to power the Redhawks to an 8-4 win over the University of Hawaii softball team on Sunday in the final game of the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament. Read more

