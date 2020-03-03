Makakilo resident holds home intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Makakilo resident held a home intruder at gunpoint until police arrived Sunday night.

According to Honolulu police, a 25-year-old man entered the Makakilo residence of a 46-year-old man and 45-year-old woman without permission Sunday.

The male resident, armed with a handgun, held the suspect until police officers arrived and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested for suspicion of second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling, and for a traffic warrant.