Makakilo resident holds home intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Makakilo resident held a home intruder at gunpoint until police arrived Sunday night.
According to Honolulu police, a 25-year-old man entered the Makakilo residence of a 46-year-old man and 45-year-old woman without permission Sunday.
The male resident, armed with a handgun, held the suspect until police officers arrived and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested for suspicion of second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling, and for a traffic warrant.
