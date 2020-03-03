High-surf advisory in effect for Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Molokai; Hawaii County under flood advisory

A high-surf advisory is in effect for the east shores of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii island and Molokai.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said persistent tradewinds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands will result in rough surf at area beaches today through Wednesday.

Expect surf 8 to 12 feet today, then lowering 6 to 10 feet tonight and subsiding to 5 to 8 feet Wednesday, forecasters said. The advisory expires 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are advised to heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution before entering waters.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory was in effect for Hawaii island until 10 a.m. today.

At 6:46 a.m., the radar indicated heavy rain near Hilo falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The flood advisory may be extended if heavy rain persists.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Pahala, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa and Honomu, according to forecasters.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding,” the advisory said. “Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.”