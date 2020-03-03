Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii concert due to ‘current global travel restrictions’ amid coronavirus outbreak

Pop superstar Mariah Carey is postponing her scheduled March 10 concert at the Neal Blaisdell Arena because of “current global travel restrictions” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

All previous purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert date scheduled on Nov. 28, according to a news release.

Promoter Rick Bartalini said in the release that he had been trying to get Carey to perform a Christmas show for the past few years which has been challenging due to her touring schedule. He called the date change a “silver lining.”

“The new date allows Mariah to share her love of the holiday season with the people of Hawaii and in the festive spirit, Mariah will be providing a special Christmas gift to all concertgoers entering the Neal S. Blaisdell arena on Saturday, November 28,” the release said.

Carey has topped the Billboard pop singles chart 18 times, starting with her debut single, “Vision of Love,” in 1990 and most recently “Touch My Body” in 2008, and the next three singles, all from her eponymous debut album. Her duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” held the record for most weeks at the top (16) until just this year, when it was surpassed by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”