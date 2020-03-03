UH law school postpones event due to coronavirus travel challenges

The University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law has postponed the 30th anniversary celebration for its environmental law program on campus this weekend out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak facing the global community and now affecting the U.S. has created unpredictable travel choices for our special guests and created unexpected challenges in this final week of planning this celebration,” said director David Forman in a news release. “We hope, as everyone does, that the global health situation will stabilize in the coming months. We expect to announce the rescheduled dates over the summer so people can plan ahead for what will certainly be a fabulous celebration.”

The program at UH Manoa was launched after the law school hired Casey Leigh (Jarman) in 1988–89, and has since awarded more than 250 certificates and specializations in environmental law.

Tickets will be refunded or can be used in the fall, when the event is expected to be held. To receive refunds, please email elphawaii@gmail.com