The Electric Kitchen: Meyer lemons are sweet, juicy, versatile

Known as the “sweetheart citrus,” Meyer lemons are popular in Hawaii. Read more

Known as the “sweetheart citrus,” Meyer lemons are popular in Hawaii. A cross between a lemon and a mandarin orange, this variety is sweeter, juicier and less acidic than other varieties.

Meyer lemon trees produce orange-yellow fruit with a thin, soft peel, making the entire fruit edible. They’re an excellent source of vitamin C and antioxidants. Meyer lemons thrive in warmer climates like Hawaii, and fruit is produced nearly year-round, making it a popular backyard citrus tree.

This week, try these Meyer lemon recipes.

MEYER LEMON POUND CAKE WITH LEMON-LIME GLAZE

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

Cooking spray

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 Meyer lemons, juiced and zested, with 1 tablespoon zest reserved for topping

1-1/2 cups cake flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

3 eggs, warmed 10 minutes in hot water

1/2 cup Greek yogurt, room temperature

1/2 cup salted pistachios, chopped

>> Lemon-Lime Glaze:

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

Juice and zest from 1 Meyer lemon and 1 lime

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.

In food processor, add sugar and lemon zest; pulse about 6 times until well blended. Set aside.

In medium bowl, sift flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In bowl of electric mixer, beat butter 2 minutes on medium-high speed. Add half of sugar mixture and whip another minute. Add remaining sugar mixture; whip 4 more minutes, scraping down bowl as needed.

Add eggs one at a time, beating 30 seconds between intervals. Reduce to low speed; add flour mixture; mix until just blended. Add lemon juice and yogurt; mix until just incorporated.

Pour batter into pan; top with pistachios. Place cake on center rack; bake 50 to 60 minutes. Cake is done when lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack 15 to 20 minutes; remove from pan.

>> To make glaze: Mix powdered sugar and citrus juices until well blended, then add zest. Set 10 minutes and glaze cake, adding additional coats as it dries. Sprinkle with reserved lemon zest. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 520 calories, 18 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 100 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 84 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 61 g sugar, 7 g protein.

CANDIED MEYER LEMON PEELS WITH DARK CHOCOLATE

By Hawaiian Electric Co.

5 Meyer lemons

1 cup honey

3/4 cup sugar, plus more for rolling

1 cup water

1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise, or 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted for dipping

Cut lemons lengthwise into quarters. Remove peel and pith; discard pith and reserve fruit for another use. Cut peels lengthwise into 1/4-inch strips. Place in pot; cover with water. Bring to a boil, then drain. Repeat twice to remove bitterness.

In medium pot, add honey, sugar and 1 cup water. Simmer over medium until sugar has dissolved, swirling pot to combine. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean; add bean, seeds and salt to pot. Swirl and simmer 1 to 2 minutes.

Add peels and swirl. Reduce heat to medium-low; gently simmer, uncovered, until syrup has thickened and peels are translucent, about 45 minutes. Drain peels, reserving syrup for lemonade, tea or another use.

Roll peels in sugar, tapping off excess. Dry on cooling rack 4 hours.

Cover baking sheet with parchment. Dip about an inch of each peel in chocolate. Lay on baking sheet to cool. Refrigerate 5 to 10 minutes, then remove. Peels will keep at room temperature in airtight container for 2 days or in refrigerator for 2 weeks. Makes about 2 cups.

Approximate nutritional information, per ounce: 130 calories, 6 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 40 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 1 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.