Easy-Kine Cooking: Sweet-sour chicken a striking dish

  • By Lynette Lo Tom, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:56 p.m.

Outrigger paddler Genie Kincaid credits paddling practice years ago for one of the easy recipes she makes all the time, baked chicken with a sauce of onion soup mix and red salad dressing. Read more

