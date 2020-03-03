Recipe: Beet, Red Onion and Endive Salad

This beet salad is from Stella McCartney, who wrote a new book, “The Meat Free Monday Cookbook,” with Annie Rigg, as well as her dad, Sir Paul, and sister Mary.

She candies pecans while roasting beets inside a foil packet and preparing the endive leaves. The beets are easy to peel and slice after they’ve been in the oven for about an hour, and although the endive has a bitter taste, the candied nuts, pears and feta take off the earthy edge.

BEET, RED ONION AND ENDIVE SALAD

From “The Meat Free Monday Cookbook: A Full Menu for Every Monday of the Year” by Annie Rigg with Paul, Stella and Mary McCartney (Kyle Books, 2019, $22.95)

5 golf ball-size beets, trimmed of stalks and leaves

Salt and black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 cup pecans

2 tablespoons honey

2 red onions, cut into wedges

3 cloves whole, unpeeled garlic

2 ripe pears, quartered and sliced

Leaves from 2 heads endive

Large handful of arugula

1 heaping cup feta, crumbled

>> Dressing:

3 tablespoons walnut oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 rounded teaspoon Dijon mustard

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place a large piece of foil in a small roasting pan, put beets in middle, season with salt and pepper and drizzle with half of the olive oil and the red wine vinegar. Seal beets tightly in foil. Roast 1 hour, or until tender when tested with a sharp knife. Remove from roasting pan, unwrap and cool.

Put pecans in roasting pan and drizzle with honey. Stir to coat, then roast about 10 minutes, until sticky and glazed. Remove from roasting pan and cool on a plate.

Put onions on a baking sheet, add garlic cloves, drizzle with remaining olive oil and roast about 30 minutes, until tender and starting to caramelize.

>> To make dressing: Squeeze roasted garlic cloves from their skins into a small bowl, add walnut oil, lemon juice and mustard; gently whisk until just combined.

Peel beets and cut into wedges. In a large serving bowl, layer beets, roasted onion, pears, endive, arugula, feta and pecans. Generously drizzle with dressing; serve immediately. Serves 4.