Take a trip on Maui’s Mai Tai trail

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua pays homage to the iconic tiki-culture cocktail with the Mai Tai Experience, a self-guided tour that leads to five versions of the classic drink.

Hotel guests can begin with an in-room, Make Your Own Mai Tai kit ($60). Those not staying at the Ritz can pick up a trail map at the concierge desk.

First stop is The Burger Shack, the Ritz’s oceanfront eatery, for a Mai Tai Milkshake. Continue on the scenic coastal trail for a 1944 Trader Vic-style mai tai at Montage Kapalua Bay’s poolside Hana Hou Bar and a mai tai with lilikoi foam outside Merriman’s Kapalua at The Point Lounge.

The map then points rum runners, walkers or riders catching free resort shuttles on an uphill jaunt to Taverna for a Billionaire Mai Tai enriched with Black Tot 1970 British Royal Naval Rum.

Then it’s a short downhill saunter back to the Ritz for the Alaloa Lounge Ali‘i Mai Tai, fit for royalty.

The map is free, but you’ll pay as you go for your drinks. They cost $16 to $18, except the Taverna’s Billionaire, which goes for a whopping $250. Of course, do drink responsibly.