comscore Take a trip on Maui’s Mai Tai trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Take a trip on Maui’s Mai Tai trail

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 4:56 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua pays homage to the iconic tiki-culture cocktail with the Mai Tai Experience, a self-guided tour that leads to five versions of the classic drink. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii chefs, Honolulu bar named James Beard semifinalists

Scroll Up