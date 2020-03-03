Bank of Hawaii opens Iwilei branch

Bank of Hawaii marked the opening of its new Iwilei branch Monday with a Hawaiian blessing. Read more

Bank of Hawaii marked the opening of its new Iwilei branch Monday with a Hawaiian blessing.

The 4,700-square-foot branch at 909 Dillingham Blvd. was constructed at the bank’s former processing facility space and incorporates Bank of Hawaii’s modernized Branch of Tomorrow concept. New features include improved energy efficiencies, upgraded technology and a flexible floor plan with a Teller Bar, easy-deposit ATMs, free Wi-Fi and private meeting spaces.

The new Iwilei Branch kept all 12 employees from the bank’s former Waiakamilo Branch, which closed Friday. Bank of Hawaii has 68 branches in the state.

The new branch is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to www.boh.com/iwilei.

Since Bank of Hawaii launched its Branch of Tomorrow concept, nine branches have been transformed:

>> Pearl City branch, November 2016

>> Hawaii Kai branch, March 2017

>> Kihei branch, June 2017

>> Main branch in downtown Honolulu, August 2017

>> Manoa branch, December 2017

>> Pearlridge branch, January 2018

>> Princeville branch, December 2018

>> Safeway Kahului in-store branch, July 2019

>> Kahala Mall kiosk, October 2019