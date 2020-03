Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants has announced two promotions. Read more

Tanaka of Tokyo Restaurants has announced two promotions:

>> Hiroshi Lamansky has been promoted to president beginning on April 1. Lamansky joined Tanaka of Tokyo in 2004. Prior to his promotion he served as an executive vice president and chief operating officer.

>> Bo Tanaka was promoted to vice president and corporate general manager beginning April 1. Tanaka joined the company in 2011 and previously served as corporate general manager before her promotion.