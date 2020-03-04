New DMV self-service kiosk opens at Foodland in Waipahu

Another self-service kiosk to renew motor vehicle registrations is now available inside the Foodland Super Market at Waipio Shopping Center, city officials announced today.

It is the first kiosk the city has deployed in Waipahu as part of ongoing efforts to shorten lines at satellite city halls. It is also the first kiosk installed inside a Foodland store.

With the new addition, the city now offers a total of six self-service kiosks, with the others located at select Safeway stores on Oahu. Most, but not all, are open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The machines can process and print vehicle registration cards and emblems in a matter of minutes, accepting renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date. Residents can also renew vehicle registrations online or by mail, but those options require a 10-to-15 day wait before the materials arrive in the mail.

All renewals require that a current safety inspection be on file. Late registrations are assessed a standard $16 fee. Starting March 1, the city also began applying a 2.5% credit card fee for the transaction.

Since their debut last February, the city says the kiosks have processed and printed more than 36,500 vehicle registration cards and emblems.

“The self-service retail technology is one of the many ways we are working to improve how our residents access basic government services,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a news release.