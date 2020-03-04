Police arrest woman in Waipahu for broomstick assault

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault earlier this week for allegedly beating a 19-year-old woman with a broomstick in Waipahu, Honolulu police said.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, police were called to the scene and arrested the older woman.

A brief police report about the arrest said the suspect struck the victim multiple times, “causing pain.” There was no information on whether the victim required medical assistance.

Police said they are still investigating the incident.