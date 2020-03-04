comscore Hawaii bankruptcies rose 27% in February | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bankruptcies rose 27% in February

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

Hawaii’s slow-growth economy saw a 27.1% jump in February bankruptcy filings in what could portend continued increases through 2020 if the coronavirus affects the state’s tourism industry. Read more

