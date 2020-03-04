Kokua Line: Next stop for homeless center to be decided by end of April

Q uestion : How many homeless people do they expect in the outreach center in Old Stadium Park ( 808ne.ws/33kline )? Where will it go after this? Read more

Question: How many homeless people do they expect in the outreach center in Old Stadium Park (808ne.ws/33kline)? Where will it go after this?

Answer: The city’s HONU program (Homeless Outreach and Navigation for Unsheltered Persons) will operate in Old Stadium Park in McCully-Moiliili for no more than 90 days as a “triage” response to persistent homelessness in the area. The city said it expects to serve about 250 homeless people during that period, although not all at once.

The goal is to quickly get homeless individuals and families in the pipeline for more permanent housing, which typically means moving from HONU to a transitional shelter. That’s what happened at the project’s initial location in Waipahu, where 156 of 258 clients moved to shelters and one achieved permanent housing. Another 90 “self-exited” after a varying number of days, according to the city.

As for your second question, HONU’s next location (after Old Stadium Park) hasn’t been decided, but should be finalized by the end of April, said Brandi Higa, a spokeswoman for the city.

It likely will be elsewhere in town (Honolulu). Officials will be attending upcoming neighborhood board meetings in several areas to discuss, she said.

As of Monday at Old Stadium Park, there were five large HONU tents, each with a sleeping capacity of 16 people, plus hygiene facilities, intake services and 24/7 staffing, she said. The program moved there Monday from Waipahu Cultural Garden Park, where it had been operating since December.

Q: How do they decide where HONU goes?

A: As Higa said, the city works in advance with area stakeholders, including neighborhood boards. According to an FAQ by the city on the subject, officials generally consider sites in city parks that meet the following criteria:

>> Is underused or in a location that minimizes negative community impact.

>> Has suitable disability access, per the Americans with Disabilities Act.

>> Has proximity to bus transit, a necessity especially for working homeless.

>> Has access to water and electricity for mobile or portable showers, sinks, restrooms, power for lighting, and program operations.

>> Has relatively level topography for site setup.

Q: I thought the city was against tent cities.

A: The city doesn’t consider HONU a tent city, encampment or safe zone because its short-term nature and intensive services mark it as a pipeline to more permanent housing. “A safe zone or tent city is a semi-permanent area lacking shelter fit for human habitation, and without an exit or service strategy. The HONU is a temporary (60 to 90 days) navigation center with services in a setting that is dignified for persons experiencing homelessness. There are rules and serv­ices set in place to assist those wanting to transition from homelessness to shelter, housing and services,” according to the FAQ.

Auwe

Auwe to the person who left their grocery cart loose in the parking lot instead of returning it to the front of the store at Whole Foods at Kahala Mall. The wind blew the cart into my car — I saw it as I was walking out of the store myself but couldn’t get there in time. It left a noticeable scratch and dent that I will have to pay to fix. This expense was completely avoidable. Why can’t people do the right thing? Return your carts! — Disappointed driver

Mahalo

Mahalo to the all the good Samaritans who came to my aid when I fainted at the Pearl City Sam’s Club on Feb. 28. Special thanks to Vanessa M. who called 911 and stayed by my side until the ambulance arrived, and to the person who left their chair. It’s wonderful to know good people like you are out there! — Grateful senior

