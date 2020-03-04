On the Move: Taei, Camuso, Greco and Matsumura

Kupu has promoted Alofa Taei to program manager of its Conservation Leadership Development Program and AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) Program. Read more

Kupu has promoted Alofa Taei to program manager of its Conservation Leadership Development Program and AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) Program. Taei’s experience also includes five years in the conservation and green jobs sector, as well as sales representative and produce packer for Nalo Farms and sales representative and manager for Honolua Surf Co.

G70 announces three promotions to the Associate Principal position in their respective fields:

>> Tracy Camuso has over 13 years of experience working on renewable energy, biofuels, agricultural developments, education facilities and resort master plans. She is an environmental and land use planner.

>> Kellye Greco has experience in interior design, commerical, hospitality, institution and resort development.

>> Rene Matsumura’s work focuses on master planning and urban design. She has previously worked on Kamehameha Schools’ Kakaako and Kapalama master plans.

