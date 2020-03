[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II and junior varsity, at Hawaii Kai Golf Course, 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Farrington at Roosevelt; Kailua at

Kalaheo; Kaiser at Kalani; Mililani at

Campbell; Moanalua at Castle; matches at 1 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Round 1—Castle vs. Leilehua, 3:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kahuku, 4:35 p.m.; Waialua vs. Farrington, 5:40 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waianae,6:45 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park. Roosevelt vs. Kalanai, 3:30; Kalaheo vs. Kailua, 4:35 at Kalani.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Biola at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field. Azusa Pacific at Chaminade, 3:30 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: BYU at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Punahou I-AA at Saint Louis, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.

OIA

Waialua 19, McKinley 3

W—Maura Muniz, L—F. McKenzie

Leading Hitters—WAIL: Cherych Wong, 4-4, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Quinn Ozoa, 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Trinity Ozoa, 2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Zoey Lawrence, 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 runs. MCK: M. Hyunh, 2-3, 1 RBI.

Moanalua 6, Kalani 1

W—Jada Young, L—Christen Horita

Leading Scorers—MOAN: Cierra Yamamoto, 2-2, 2 RBIs, 1 run; C. Santela-DeLima, 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Kellie Kitano-Maguire, 2-4, 2 runs. KALN: Madixx Muramoto, 2-3; Jazlyn Furuya, 2-3; Pulisa Keovichith, 2-4.

Waipahu 19, Farrington 5

W—Taylor Fukunaga, L—D. Talon

Leading Scorers­—WAIP: Syan Yamamoto, 4-5, 5 RBIs, 5 runs; Ryanne Yoshimura, 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kendrea Cordeiro-Felise, 2-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Taylor Fukunaga 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. FARR: K. Malong-Miguel, 1-2, 3 RBIs.

Kaiser 9 Kailua 6

Campbell 14, Waianae 3

ILH

Division II

Punahou 22, Kanehameha 15

W—Courtney Serna, L—Kalcie Chung

Leading Hitters—PUN: Abrye Kapana, 4-5, 6 RBIs, 3 runs; Mia Nishina, 3-5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Sophia Rhee, 4-6, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Cassidy Ishii, 3-5, 3 RBIs, 3 runs. KS: Kamalei Kaauwau, 2-5, 4 RBIs, 1 runs; Miquela Leopoldo, 4-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Kamalani Doctor, 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kalcie Chung, 3-5, 2 RBIs, 4 runs.

Maryknoll 12, Mid-Pacific 6

W—Carly Espinoza, L—Avery Mahoe

Leading Hitters—MRYK: McKenna, 2-5, 4 RBIs, 1 run; Hailey Catcart, 3-5, 4 RBIs, 1 run. Poli Desilva, 0-2, 3 runs. MPI: Daynna Mekaru, 2-4, 3 RBIs; Kealohilani “Lohi” Hanawahine, 2-4, 3 RBIs, 2 runs.

ILH

Varsity I girls

Iolani 7, Mid Pacific 2

Goalscorers—IOL: Hanna Fasi 3, Marianna Fong 2, Kiralee Kuraoka, Audrey Dexter. MPI: Gabrielle Turnbull, Maile Miller.

Varsity II girls

Pac Five 6, Mid Pacific 5

Goalscorers—Pac5: Andie Perreira 3, Zoe Spencer, Kaimi Duncklee, Ten Kusaka. MPI: Kamaile Palaualelo 2, Seanna Glatzel, Elilai Petko, Tasha Kanoa